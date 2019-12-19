‘The Voice’ Is the #1 Most-Watched Prime-Time Network Show of the Decade

TVWeek

Dec 19, 2019 • Post A Comment

Press release from NBC, Dec. 19, 2019:

“The Voice” is the most-watched prime-time single-network entertainment show of the decade, according to viewership data from Nielsen Media Research.

Through the 2010s, “The Voice” has generated more than 562 billion gross viewer impressions, the most for a primetime series airing on a single network in the decade (excludes digital viewership, all non-primetime audiences and viewers from airings beyond a show’s primary network, as well as news and sports programming).

Ranking #2 on that list is the TBS run of “The Big Bang Theory,” with 552 billion gross viewer impressions from 8888 primetime telecasts (versus 514 telecasts for “The Voice”), and #3 is “NCIS” on CBS, with 445 billion impressions.

Though the current 2019-20 season to date, “The Voice” remains a top television draw, currently ranking as the season’s #1 most-watched alternative series with a “most current” average through the opening 12 weeks of the season of 9.6 million viewers for the Monday and Tuesday editions.

And “The Voice” audience grows significantly with additional delayed viewing on digital and linear platforms. The Sept. 23 “Voice” season premiere has grown to a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.9 million viewers overall with the addition of digital and linear delayed viewing to date.

In “live plus same day” Nielsens, “The Voice” ran undefeated this season in adults 18-49 in both its Monday and Tuesday timeslots versus regular competition on the Big 4 networks. The Dec. 17 season finale, during which 31-year-old country artist Jake Hoot was crowned champion, averaged 8.7 million viewers in “live plus same day” Nielsens, to deliver NBC’s biggest audience in the Tuesday 9-11 p.m. timeslot in the past year (best since Dec. 18, 2018, 9.9 million for the “Voice 15” finale).