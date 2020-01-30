To Love Movies Is to Love the Work of Saul Bass and His Associates. He Would Have Been 100 Years Old Today. A Tribute
Who was Saul Bass? He was “one of the...
Printable Oscar Ballot Already Filled in With Our Choices
As usual, if you want a ballot with our... (TVWeek)
Chuck Ross, Vet Scribe Covering TV and Ad Industry, Pinkslips Self; TVWeek to Shutter
By Chuck Ross Editorial Director and Publisher, TVWeek As... (TVWeek)
Twentieth Century Studios Production President Resigns
The president of production for Twentieth Century Studios has... (Variety)
Which Celebrities Have Been Arrested the Most? According to a New Survey, a Familiar TV Face Is the Unlikely No. 1 — by a Lot
A newly published survey ranking celebrities by the number... (ToppCasinoBonus, NY Post)
Berlanti, DuVernay and Lear Loom Large at 45th Humanitas Awards
The recipients of the 2020 Humanitas Prize were honored... (TVWeek)
Kobe Bryant Tribute on Tap for Super Bowl
The late basketball legend Kobe Bryant will be a... (AP, ET)