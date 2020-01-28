Gloria Estefan and Family Tackle a New Series

Jan 28, 2020

Gloria Estefan and her family are undisputed luminaries in Miami. And so it was that the Grammy Award-winning singer, her daughter and her niece got an especially warm hometown reception at last week’s annual NATPE confab.

I had the pleasure of moderating a panel with Ms. Estefan, her daughter Emily and her niece Lili, along with Jada Pinkett Smith, on the heels of a big announcement from Facebook Watch involving all of them.

Pinkett Smith’s well-regarded “Red Table Talk,” in addition to being renewed for another three years on Facebook Watch, will do its first spinoff, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.” At least that’s the working title of the Miami-based show, which will feature Gloria, Emily and Lili.

It’s configured to be an intergenerational concept amongst the three women, much like Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — whom they call “Gammy” — join her at the table in Los Angeles for thought-provoking conversations and differing points of view on social and personal issues.

Gloria Estefan and Pinkett Smith will be executive producers of the new program with Westbrook Studios.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the ‘Red Table Talk’ torch with my family in Miami,” said Estefan. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly well and continues to do so with her family in their candid, intimate and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”

The flagship original series, known for its no-holds-barred discussions of timely and often controversial issues, which sometimes include ugly crying, has become a big hit for Facebook Watch and has earned a Daytime Emmy nomination.

The extension of the franchise is expected to follow a similar format, including bringing in celebrity guests and experts. Emilio Estefan, Gloria’s husband, and Gemeny Hernandez, Emily’s partner, are likely to make guest appearances.

“I’m incredibly proud of ‘Red Table Talk,’ and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith. “‘Red Table Talk’ has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Being on Facebook, “Red Table Talk” has a built-in platform for community-building with an audience that’s been key in suggesting topics for the program to explore.

“‘Red Table Talk’ is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch. We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about,” said the platform’s development and programming head, Mina Lefevre, who also participated in the NATPE panel.

A premiere date has not been set but unofficial word is it could be before the first quarter of this year is up.