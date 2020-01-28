CBS Unveils New Lineup for Thursday Nights

TVWeek

CBS’s Thursday prime-time lineup will soon have a new look, with the network announcing Tuesday that the new comedy series “Broke” and the fourth season of “Man With a Plan” will premiere April 2.

The two shows will take over the slots held by “The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act” after their seasons wrap.

“Man With a Plan” stars Golden Globe Award winner Matt LeBlanc in a comedy about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage and family. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook and Kali Rocha also star.

Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

“Broke” stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette in a comedy about a single suburban mother (Perrette) who’s shocked when her estranged sister, her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband (Camil), and her husband’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.

Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo also star. Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Jaime Camil, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez are executive producers for CBS Television Studio/Sutton Street Prods./Propagate, with creative partners RCN TV and Resonant TV.

Here’s the spring schedule announced today by CBS, effective April 2:

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM MAN WITH A PLAN (Fourth Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM BROKE (Series Premiere)