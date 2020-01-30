Logo

TVWeek, Fox

Fox’s ‘Empire’ Set to Return for Its Final Episodes

Jan 30, 2020  •  Post A Comment

The Fox drama series “Empire” is about to wrap up its run, and the network on Thursday released a preview clip, which you can watch below.

The show’s final run consists of 10 episodes, with the premiere set for Tuesday, March 3.

Here’s the clip …

Your Comment

Email (will not be published)