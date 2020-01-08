Netflix Special Under Increased Pressure After Bombing

NY Daily News, TVWeek, YouTube

A Netflix program that has been the focus of intense controversy — and apparently triggered a bombing attack on the Brazilian headquarters of the comedy troupe responsible for the special — continues to come under fire.

In the latest development in the furor over “The First Temptation of Christ,” The New York Daily News reports that a judge in Brazil ordered that the comedy special be taken off the air.

“The 46-minute show from popular comedy group Porta dos Fundos has been criticized by Christians ever since it debuted on Dec. 3,” The Daily News reports, noting that a problem for many of the program’s critics is that the show suggests Jesus may have been gay.

“’The First Temptation of Christ’ follows Jesus as he returns home from 40 days in the desert with a new pal, Orlando, and Mary, Joseph and his friends surprise him with a birthday party,” the story reports. “Predictably, this show angered many people. Millions signed a petition demanding its removal by Netflix, and people threw Molotov cocktails at the troupe’s office on Christmas Eve.”

The report adds: “Porta dos Fundos is no stranger to Christ as comedy, having won an International Emmy Award for ‘The Last Hangover,’ which depicts the disciples searching for Jesus after getting hammered at The Last Supper. The group is also wildly popular, with more than 16 million subscribers on their YouTube channel.”

Here’s a trailer, but the dialogue is in Portuguese …