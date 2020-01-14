Singer/Writer Revealed for Theme Song for Upcoming James Bond Movie — Youngest in the History of the Franchise

AP, MGM

A recording artist who turned 18 last month is the singer and writer of the theme song for “No Time to Die,” the upcoming 25th film in the James Bond franchise. The AP reports that Billie Eilish wrote the song with her brother Finneas, who has been collaborating with her throughout her burgeoning pop career.

The untitled song does not have a release date, but the movie opens in the U.S. on April 10. The AP notes that Eilish becomes the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise.

In a statement released today, Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

The AP adds: “Eilish is riding high off her successful 2019 debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,’ which featured the No. 1 hit ‘Bad Guy.’ She’s competing for six Grammy Awards at this month’s show, including the top four prizes: album, song and record of the year, and best new artist. She was 17 when she earned those four top nominations, making her the youngest artist in Grammy history to achieve the feat.”