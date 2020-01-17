Hulu Presents Upcoming Original Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘High Fidelity,’ ‘Normal People’ and ‘The Great’ at the 2020 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

TVWeek

Press release from Hulu, Jan. 17, 2020:

Today, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour at The Langham Pasadena, Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming including Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz, the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People and Catherine The Great comedic drama The Great, featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult — all of which will join the company’s growing slate of premium Original content.

Erwich also announced an upcoming comedy series starring Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor Steve Martin and Emmy Award winning comedian Martin Short. From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, the untitled new series puts a hilarious spin on the ever-popular true crime genre. The comedy will join Hulu’s reputable slate of comedic television including Shrill, Ramy and Pen15.

“Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent, said Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

As the fastest growing major SVOD service in the U.S., Hulu has gained remarkable momentum over the past year. In 2019, the streaming platform saw a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming and Hulu Originals continue to drive conversation, more than doubling social media engagement year-over-year.

Announcements revealed from Hulu today include:

Hulu Orders Straight-to-Series Comedy Starring Steve Martin and Martin Short from 20th Century Fox Television

The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.

Company Renews Hulu Originals Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface For Sophomore Seasons

Following a successful first season, Hulu announced today the renewal of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Based on one of the most influential music groups in hip-hop history, the Wu-Tang Clan, the series chronicles the history and formation behind the music group as they deal with the daily struggle of balancing their music career amidst the drug induced early 90’s.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

The series is created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey. Wu-Tang: An American Saga is produced by Imagine Television Studios.

New episodes of Dollface come to Hulu after a stellar first season, serving as the best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement amongst Hulu Originals in 2019. The original comedy series follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend. With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post breakup.

Dollface stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky. The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who served as an executive producer alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Kat Dennings; Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Company Strengthens Kids Programming Slate with DreamWorks Animation Originals Part of New Multi-Year Streaming Deal

As a new streaming home to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature and library films, as well as brand-new original series, Hulu announced the first three premieres to be Hulu Originals in 2020: Madagascar: A Little Wild, TrollsTopia and The Mighty Ones.

Loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo steal the show in Madagascar: A Little Wild, executive produced by Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny). Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures.

TrollsTopia will be a new original based off the famous Trolls franchise following Poppy and other enchanting characters from the upcoming feature film Trolls World Tour.

In every backyard, a secret world exists filled with tiny creatures. The Mighty Ones, follows the hilarious adventures of a group of creatures: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry. These best friends, self-named The Mighty Ones, live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and always have fun in their wild world. The series is executive produced by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor-Reccardi (Samurai Jack).

Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for Upcoming 2020 Hulu Originals The Great, Ramy and Solar Opposites

The much-anticipated series from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (THE FAVOURITE), The Great debuts on Hulu on Friday, May 15. The comedy series chronicles the genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Shawan.

The Great is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy. All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Friday, May 29. The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Alongside Youssef, the new season will also have a special guest star, two-time Academy Award (R) and Golden Globe (R) Award-winner Mahershala Ali. The series also features Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way. Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef, executive produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, Jerrod Carmichael, and produced by A24.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome. All eight episodes of the series will debut on Hulu on Friday, May 8.

Solar Opposites stars voice actors Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. The series is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan alongside Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.