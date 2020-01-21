Winners of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

TVWeek

Below is the list of winners in the television and film categories at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Jan. 19, 2020, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Television

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Drama series ensemble: “The Crown”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

Film

Actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Ensemble: “Parasite”

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Stunt Ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

Life Achievement: Robert De Niro