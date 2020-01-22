Paramount Network’s ’68 Whiskey’ Is Most-Watched Cable Drama Series Premiere in Over a Year, Drawing 2 Million L+3 Viewers

TVWeek

Press release from Paramount, Jan. 21, 2020:

With an average audience of 2 million total L+3 viewers, 68 Whiskey, Paramount Network’s new scripted series, stands as the most-watched cable drama series premiere in over a year (November 2018). 68 Whiskey is also the highest-rated cable drama launch since June 2019 among P25-54 (1.0 L+3 rating) and M18-49 (.77 L+3 rating) and since September 2018 among M25-54 (1.2 L+3 rating).

The series from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Television and CBS Television Studios debuted on January 15. Across key demos, the series premiere drove double and triple digit ratings increases compared to the premiere’s L+SD ratings:

P25-54 L+3 rating: 1.0, 117+% from L+SD

M25-54 L+3 rating: 1.2, 110+% from L+SD

W25-54 L+3 rating: .90, 126+% from L+SD

P18-49 L+3 rating: .67, 102+% from L+SD

M18-49 L+3 rating: .77, +108% from L+SD

W18-49 L+3 rating: .57, +93% from L+SD

2 million total viewers in L+3: 126+% from L+SD

On social media, 68 Whiskey ranked as the #1 cable drama program of Wednesday based on total Facebook and Twitter video views. The series generated 4.5 million total views and 11,000 total engagements on Wednesday, across all platforms and pages.

68 Whiskey airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. In the all-new January 22 episode, Roback, Davis, and Petrocelli make their way back to base through treacherous desert; Roback makes a grand gesture to help out Alvarez, complicating things with Durkin; and Holloway takes a special interest in one of her patients.

Blending intense drama with irreverent humor, 68 Whiskey follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through. 68 Whiskey stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

Emmy Award-nominated series creator, showrunner and series writer Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink, Ally McBeal) executive produces along with Oscar-winner Brian Grazer, Oscar-winner Ron Howard and Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, from which 68 Whiskey has been adapted, also executive produces, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel), Danna Stern (yes Studios), Francie Calfo and Michael Lehmann.

68 Whiskey is the first series to premiere from Paramount Network’s ambitious 2020 scripted slate. The slate is headlined by Yellowstone, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Costner, which is set to debut its third season later in summer 2020.