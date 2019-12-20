Drama Series Renewed

TVWeek, Netflix

Dec 20, 2019 • Post A Comment

A drama series that premiered this month has already been picked up for a second season. Two of the stars of the Netflix series “Virgin River” appear in a video posted by the streaming service announcing the show’s renewal.

Season one of the series, consisting of 10 episodes, came out on Netflix on Dec. 6. Season two is due out sometime in 2020.

Below you can see the announcement video, which features the show’s stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson — along with Henderson’s dog Sam.

#VirginRiver has been renewed for a second season and the cast — not to mention Martin's dog — is very excited about it! pic.twitter.com/BI7ieZ4Kxd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 20, 2019