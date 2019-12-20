ViacomCBS in Talks to Acquire Miramax Stake

THR

ViacomCBS is in talks to acquire a stake in the Miramax library, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites insiders confirming that the company is looking at taking a minority stake. The report notes that Viacom expressed interest in the acquisition before the recent merger with CBS.

“Miramax, the studio founded by Harvey and Bob Weinstein, was purchased in 2016 by beIN Media Group and has valuable titles in an era when upstart streamers are vying for content as they go head-to-head with Netflix and others,” THR reports. “BeIN is said to be looking for ways to further monetize Miramax, perhaps by selling an equity stake to a strategic partner.”

Spyglass and Lionsgate also previously showed interest in Miramax, without reaching a deal. The report notes that a deal with ViacomCBS is also not a certainty.