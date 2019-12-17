Headliner Named for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

TVWeek

Dec 17, 2019 • Post A Comment

ABC announced Tuesday that its New Year’s Eve special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” will be headlined by Post Malone.

He will be joined by additional performers BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette, performing for the first time with the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill.”

Presenting sponsor YouTube will be taking a look back at the past decade’s biggest trends throughout the show.

The celebration begins live from Times Square in New York at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Click here for full details and broadcast schedule.