Hallmark Reverses Course After Triggering Backlash Over Decision to Ban Ads

Dec 17, 2019 • Post A Comment

“The Hallmark Channel, reversing what it called a ‘wrong decision,’ said Sunday it will reinstate commercials featuring same-sex couples that it had pulled following a complaint from a conservative group,” the AP reports.

“The earlier decision by Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar had launched a storm of protest,” the report adds. “Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner criticized the move and the hashtag #BoycottHallmarkChannel was trending on Twitter at one point.”

Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement released Sunday evening: “The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. … We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

The AP adds: “Zola, the wedding planning site that made the ads, said it was relieved that the decision to pull them had been reversed. In an email to The Associated Press, the company said it would be in touch with Hallmark ‘regarding a potential return to advertising.’”