Lisa Kudrow Project Gets Series Order

A new comedy with “Friends” alum Lisa Kudrow attached in a lead role has received a series order from Fox. Variety reports that the network ordered the animated series “Housebroken.”

The pet-focused project was previously known as “Therapy Dog.”

“’Housebroken’ is described as an irreverent series that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.,” Variety reports. “Clea Duvall is set to star alongside Kudrow, with the likes of Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb and Greta Lee all lending their voices to various parts.”

Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan are writing executive producers, with Kaplan, Horgan, Dana Honor and Clelia Mountford as non-writing EPs.

“The half-hour comedy hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ animation house recently acquired by Fox,” Variety adds.