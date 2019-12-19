‘Meet the Press’ Tackles Political Disinformation

AP

A special installment of NBC’s venerable public affairs program “Meet the Press” focusing on disinformation in politics is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 29. Among those to be interviewed are Marty Baron and Dean Baquet, executive editors of The Washington Post and The New York Times.

In a piece for the AP, veteran TV writer David Bauder notes that the special “was in the works even before host Chuck Todd’s interviews with two Republican senators made its pertinence clear.”

Bauder adds: “Todd’s interviews with Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana (Dec. 1) and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas (Dec. 8) both grew contentious when the senators discussed disproven claims of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U. S. election. Intelligence officials have said Russia has been trying to spread these stories to take attention away from its own efforts.

“Todd offered an incredulous ‘you do?’ when Cruz said he believed Ukraine had tried to influence the election, and asked Kennedy whether he was concerned he’d been duped by Russia.”

Since those interviews, Todd has come under fire from Republicans including Donald Trump.

Todd is quoted in the piece saying: “I lose sleep over this at night. … Let’s be honest, it’s been miserable covering this story. When you have to fight about what the set of facts are, it’s ridiculous. The fact that we’re here is just so intellectually dishonest, and is so frustrating.”

