Singer’s Luxury Yacht Catches Fire, Capsizes — Dramatic Footage Caught on Video

Dec 19, 2019

Firefighters scrambled to battle the flames after a 120-foot luxury yacht reportedly owned by singer and actor Marc Anthony caught fire and capsized in Miami. You can see footage of the capsized ship below in a tweet posted by Miami’s Fox 7.

TMZ reports that the Andiamo yacht was a total loss, although firefighters were apparently able to keep any of the other boats moored nearby from being destroyed in the incident at the Island Gardens Marina.

More than 45 firefighters reportedly battled the blaze. No injuries were reported.

“It’s currently unclear what caused the massive fire to break out, but luckily no one was on board at the time of the incident,” TMZ reported.

“As for the boat … it’s valued at around $7 million,” TMZ adds. “It features 5 cabins and sleeps 12 people … with amenities that include a BBQ, satellite TV, wifi, a jacuzzi and docking stations for multiple jet skis. Not to mention, it’s served as a party palace for Marc and tons of his A-list celeb pals over the years.”

Anthony, a two-time Grammy Award winner and six-time Latin Grammy winner, is said to be the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time.

Here’s the tweet from Fox 7 in Miami …

More video from Watson Isl.

where the 120-foot yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss at the Island Gardens Marina. No injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters battling flames and smoke from boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019