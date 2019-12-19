NBC Reportedly in Talks With Sitcom Star to Replace Gabrielle Union on ‘America’s Got Talent’

TMZ, TVWeek

Dec 19, 2019 • Post A Comment

NBC may have found its replacement for Gabrielle Union after the former “America’s Got Talent” judge’s sudden ouster from the show sparked an investigation and a messy controversy about an allegedly toxic workplace environment on the competition program.

According to media reports, Sofia Vergara has been in talks to fill one of the two seats that opened up recently when Union and Julianne Hough got the boot.

Vergara, a Colombian-American actress, has been among the highest-paid actresses in the world for several years, and is well-known to U.S. television viewers for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit ABC comedy “Modern Family.”

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Sofia met with ‘AGT’ honchos Wednesday for 2 hours. She was 20 minutes late for the meeting, but that didn’t dissuade the decision-makers,” TMZ reports. The report cites sources saying that NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy was among the network bosses in attendance, along with reps for “AGT” producer Fremantle.

“Our sources say although ‘AGT’ was top of mind, the honchos wanted to meet with Sofia on a variety of possible projects, including dramas and a possible Spanish language project — NBC owns Telemundo,” TMZ adds.