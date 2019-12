TVWeek

Dec 20, 2019

TVWeek will be closed for the holiday season from Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. We will not be sending out our regular mailings during that period. We will return to our regular publication schedule beginning Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Over the holiday break, we will continue to send out TVWeek EXTRA alerts to keep readers informed about breaking news.

From our family to yours, have a wonderful holiday season.