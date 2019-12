TVWeek, ABC News

Pat Sajak, the longtime host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is back in action and out of danger after surviving what’s being called a life-threatening health scare.

Sajak turned over the wheel to Vanna White on short notice when he left the game show to undergo emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage. He opened up about the experience during a sitdown with Paula Faris for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

