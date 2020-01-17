Acclaimed Drama Series to Wrap

TVWeek, AMC

A series that is among the most acclaimed of the current crop of dramas on television will end its run with a sixth and final season. AMC and Sony Pictures Television announced the renewal of “Better Call Saul” for a sixth season, which will be the show’s last.

The final 13-episode season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel will go into production later this year and is scheduled to run in 2021.

The announcement, made during the Television Critics’ Association Press Tour in Pasadena, comes ahead of the highly anticipated season five two-night premiere event on Sunday, Feb. 23, and Monday, Feb. 24. Season five will consist of 10 episodes.

“From day one of ‘Better Call Saul’ my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill — now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” said showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Added Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios: “Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding. It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on ‘Better Call Saul,’ which — five seasons in — continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz.

Over the span of its first four seasons, “Better Call Saul” received a 2018 Peabody Award and earned 32 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year.”