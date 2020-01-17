Hulu Unveils Slate of New Originals, Renews Two Series

TVWeek

Hulu presented a lineup of upcoming original programming Friday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, with Craig Erwich, the company’s senior vice president of Originals, making a number of key programming announcements.

New originals unveiled included “Little Fires Everywhere,” from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington; “High Fidelity,” starring Zoë Kravitz; the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel “Normal People”; and Catherine The Great comedic drama “The Great,” featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Erwich also announced an upcoming comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short that puts a spin on the true crime genre. (See separate story.)

“Hulu’s success in original content is driven by highly curated programming from world-class talent,” said Erwich. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of ‘Ramy’ and ‘Dollface,’ to shows like ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

Hulu also announced that "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and "Dollface" will return for second seasons. Premiere dates were unveiled for "The Great," "Ramy" and "Solar Opposites," and the streamer discussed plans to strengthen its lineup of kids programming.