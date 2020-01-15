Actress Claims Self-Defense in Stabbing Death of Her Mother

Kansas City Star, NY Post

Jan 15, 2020

An actress who has been charged in the stabbing death of her mother told police and 911 operators that she acted in self-defense as her mother tried to kill her, the Kansas City Star reports, citing court records released Tuesday.

“Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, is charged in Johnson County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald,” the paper reports. “The actress, who played a small role in ‘Captain America,’ had been staying with her mother at the home in the 10200 block of South Shadow Circle since June, according to court records.”

The court records say Mollie Fitzgerald allegedly called 911 just before noon on Dec. 20 to report that she had killed her mother in self-defense.

“According to the affidavit in support of Fitzgerald’s arrest, her father told police that her ‘aggressive behaviors (had) been escalating.’ He said that he, and Patricia Fitzgerald, would attempt to leave the room or de-escalate the situation when this occurred,” the paper reports, adding: “When police arrived at the house they found Patricia Fitzgerald lying on the floor of the home’s front entryway with a knife in her back.

“Fitzgerald told police that her mother had come at her with a knife and that she had used a vacuum attachment to hit her mother and had taken the knife and used it against her, court records said.”

The report adds that medical examiners determined there were no signs the mother was ever in control of the weapon.

The actress reportedly told a judge that she intends to represent herself in court. The New York Post’s Page Six reports that she remained in jail Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in lieu of $500,000 bond

She is due back in court Jan. 29.