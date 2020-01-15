‘Jeopardy!’ Crowns Its ‘Greatest of All Time’ — and the Ratings Top the World Series

TVWeek, AP

It came down to a power struggle between the two favorites — “Jeopardy James” Holzhauer and Ken Jennings — but in the end, “Jeopardy’s” much-hyped “Greatest of All Time” tournament lived up to the hype. Playing out over a span of four nights on ABC prime time, the tournament on Tuesday crowned Jennings as the show’s all-time greatest champion.

Jennings won three nights of the competition to Holzhauer’s one. Brad Rutter, who’s no slouch — he remains the all-time biggest money winner in game show history — trailed the other two champions throughout much of the tournament and finished a distant third.

For their trouble, Rutter and Holzhauer each added $250,000 to their all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings while Jennings pocketed $1 million.

The tournament was a ratings hit for ABC. Preliminary Fast National Nielsens for Tuesday night indicate that the program was No. 1 on the night in total viewers with 13.511 million and adults 18-49 with a 1.9 rating.

The AP noted that the three nights the tournament aired last week averaged about 15 million viewers, which compares favorably with Fox’s average of 14 million viewers for the World Series last fall.

Here’s a clip posted by the show following Jennings’ win Tuesday night …