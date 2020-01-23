Actress Testifies in Court That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

CNN

Jan 23, 2020 • Post A Comment

An Emmy-nominated actress testified Thursday druing the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein that the disgraced movie mogul raped her 25 years ago. CNN reports that Annabella Sciorra, who first spoke publicly about the attack in a New Yorker story published in October 2017 as part of a wave of allegations against Weinstein, testified that he raped and sexually assaulted her at her Manhattan apartment in the winter of 1993-1994.

“She testified on Thursday that he entered her residence, chased her around and pinned her to the bed during the alleged attack,” CNN reports. “She said she tried to run to the bathroom, but ‘he kept coming at me.'”

The report quotes the “Sopranos” actress telling jurors: “I felt overpowered because he was very big.”

“In cross-examination, defense attorneys played a video of Sciorra speaking with David Letterman in 1997 in which she said she has a ‘bad reputation’ for lying to the press in interviews,” CNN reports. “In the interview, Sciorra said she would make up ‘elaborate stories’ when she felt uncomfortable talking about her personal life.”

Weinstein has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting young women and actresses, including Sciorra, over the course of decades. His alleged attack on Sciorra is outside of the statute of limitations, and he is not directly charged with assaulting her.

“Still, he faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, and he can be convicted on those counts if prosecutors prove he committed sex crimes against multiple victims,” CNN notes. “Sciorra’s testimony is relevant to these two charges.”