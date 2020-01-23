NBC News Launches Production Studio

THR

Jan 23, 2020 • Post A Comment

NBC News will be launching a new in-house production studio, which will be overseen by “Dateline” executive producer Liz Cole, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new outfit, NBC News Studios, will produce documentary and scripted programming geared toward “emerging platforms.”

Cole will add the title of president of NBC News Studios. The new unit has deals in place to produce documentary content with Focus Features and scripted TV shows with Blumhouse Productions, to be based on “Dateline” segments.

“It will be partnership-driven, creating content for and in partnership with third parties, and teaming with filmmakers who would benefit from NBC News’ resources,” THR reports, noting that the studio is developing a docuseries for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and will house NBC News’ daily production for Quibi.

“Earlier this month NBC shut down its existing in-house studio, Peacock Productions, which produced TV shows for NBCUniversal’s own networks, as well as for other TV channels,” THR notes. “The new studio effectively replaces Peacock Productions, with more of an emphasis on streaming, and a broader slate of content that includes short- and longform programming, documentaries and scripted shows.”