AMC Locks In ‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon, ‘Breaking Bad Movie’ Premiere, New Season of ‘Better Call Saul’

TVWeek, Netflix

Jan 7, 2020 • Post A Comment

AMC is celebrating the upcoming fifth season of the acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” with a “Breaking Bad” marathon and the AMC premiere of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

“Breaking Bad” seasons will kick off on consecutive Sundays in January and February, starting with season one on Jan. 19. (Click here for the full schedule.)

The premiere of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” is set for Sunday, Feb. 16.

Season five of “Better Call Saul” premieres Sunday, Feb. 23.

Click here for the full schedule and additional details.