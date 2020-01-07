Oscars Director Announced

TVWeek

Jan 7, 2020 • Post A Comment

The 92nd Oscars are set to air live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC, and the show’s producers announced today that Glenn Weiss will return for his fifth time as the ceremony’s director.

In a joint statement, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said: “We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year. He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television. It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm.”

Weiss is a veteran director of live televised events, including four previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards, and 19 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys. Weiss’ additional directing credits include “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Primetime Emmy Awards,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” “Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas” and the “American Music Awards.”

The 92nd Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.