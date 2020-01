TVWeek, AMC

Jan 29, 2020

AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” the acclaimed prequel to “Breaking Bad,” returns for its fifth season in a few weeks, and the cable channel on Wednesday released a beautifully shot trailer for the new season, which you can watch below.

Among the revelations is the first glimpse of Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, DEA agent and brother-in-law of “Breaking Bad’s” Walter White.

“Better Call Saul” premieres its fifth season Feb. 23. Here’s the new trailer …