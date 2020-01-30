Vanessa Bryant Makes Her First Public Comments Since the Helicopter Tragedy

TVWeek, Instagram

Jan 29, 2020 • Post A Comment

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant, opened up publicly for the first time since her husband and 13-year-old daughter were killed Sunday along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Vanessa, who married Kobe when she was 18 and he was 22, took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the outpouring of emotion that has been taking place since the crash. She posted a family photo along with her message, which you can see below.