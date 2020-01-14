College Football Championship Sees Increase in Viewers

TVWeek

Monday’s telecast of the College Football Playoff National Championship game delivered an increase in viewers over last year’s game, ESPN announced, with more than 25.5 million viewers tuning in.

The game, in which No. 1 LSU defeated No. 3 Clemson for the title, delivered cable’s best audience in more than two years, ESPN said, noting that College Football Playoff games now account for eight of cable’s 10 largest audiences ever.

The three-game College Football Playoff was up 4% year-over-year, ESPN said.

“ESPN’s MegaCast presentation of LSU’s victory delivered an initial audience of 25,588,000 viewers, surpassing ESPN’s MegaCast audience for Clemson’s win in the CFP National Championship last season by 308,000 viewers (1%),” ESPN said. “Last year’s initial Nielsen audience was 25,280,000 viewers.”

