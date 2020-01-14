Cast Unveiled for New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

TVWeek

A new series based on “The Lord of the Rings” announced the cast Tuesday for the untitled show, which is in the works at Amazon Studios.

The newly revealed cast members include Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

Season one will consist of eight episodes, with production set to begin next month.

The project is being overseen by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Click here for bios on all of the cast members and other details about the project.