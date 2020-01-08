Creator of Hit ABC Series Dead at 45, in Apparent Suicide

Variety

Jan 8, 2020 • Post A Comment

The creator of a popular ABC series was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, reports Variety. Silvio Horta, who created “Ugly Betty,” was 45.

The story continues, “Sources tell Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A representative for Horta confirmed his death, but declined to comment on the nature of it.

“The American version of ‘Ugly Betty,’ which starred America Ferrera, ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010 and was adapted from the hit Colombian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea.” Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama.”

Upon hearing of Horta’s death Ferrera wrote, in an Instagram post, “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light,” the story says.

To read more details about Horta’s life, please click here, which will take you to the Variety story.