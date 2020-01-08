ABC Picks Up Sequel to Series That Helped Define a Generation

TVWeek, Shout Factory

A groundbreaking drama series that is widely credited as a culturally defining program for network television now has a sequel in the works at ABC. The network announced that it picked up the pilot “thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to the late-1980s series “thirtysomething.”

The project comes from Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick, creators of the original series.

The show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast, reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

“Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?” ABC says in today’s announcement, adding: “During its original run from 1987-1991, ‘thirtysomething’ quickly became a cultural phenomenon, garnering 13 Emmy Awards including Best Drama and two Golden Globe Awards. The series, which highlighted a tight-knit group of baby boomers and their struggles, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.”

Herskovitz and Zwick’s Bedford Falls Co. banner is behind the project along with MGM Television. Zwick is set to direct. “thirtysomething(else)” is produced by ABC Studios.