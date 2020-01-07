CW Gives Early Renewals to 13 Series

TVWeek, CW

The CW made a big programming announcement today, revealing that it will bring back the shows “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In The Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Supergirl” for the 2020-2021 season.

The broadcast network also ordered 13 additional scripts for “Katy Keene,” which is set to debut Feb. 6.

Mark Pedowitz, president of the CW Network, made the announcement.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” Pedowitz said.