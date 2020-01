TVWeek

Jan 7, 2020 • Post A Comment

The SAG Awards have locked in a date for the 2021 ceremony, with executive producer Kathy Connell announcing today that the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 24, 2021.

Key deadlines and dates will be released by April for the annual celebration, which will honor the outstanding film and television performances of 2020.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC.