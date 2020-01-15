‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Gets a Premiere Date — of Sorts

Variety

HBO’s eagerly anticipated “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” is expected to roll out in 2022, Variety reports, citing comments by HBO programming chief Casey Bloys at Wednesday’s Television Critics Association tour.

“They are in the room breaking story right now,” Bloys is quoted saying. “My guess is we’ll see it on the air in ’22.”

Variety adds: “He was not able to narrow down a more precise premiere date at this stage of development. No production dates have been determined yet. Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, ‘House of the Dragon’ is based on ‘Fire & Blood’ and set 300 years before the events of ‘Thrones,’ telling the story of House Targaryen.”

Bloys also commented on the demise of an untitled “Game of Thrones” prequel that was to star Naomi Watts.

Said Bloys: “Pilots — sometimes they come together, sometimes they don’t. And I would say that was very much the case here. There’s nothing I would point to and say ‘Oh, this was the problem.’”