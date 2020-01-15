Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 2020 Inductees

CNN, TVWeek

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday unveiled the list of inductees who will join the Hall of Fame this year.

The 2020 inductees are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will also be honored, as the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

CNN notes that four of this year’s inductees were on the ballot for the first time: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

“To be eligible for the Hall of Fame an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination,” CNN notes. “Ballots were cast by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry.”

The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals.

The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 in Cleveland, with HBO scheduled to televise the ceremony live.