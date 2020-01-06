Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Charges in L.A. — Disgraced Film Producer Faces New Counts of Rape, Sexual Assault

CNN

Former Hollywood film magnate Harvey Weinstein was hit with new felony charges Monday in Los Angeles. CNN reports that L.A. County procecutors charged Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents that allegedly took place over a two-day period in 2013.

The charges were revealed just hours after Weinstein appeared in court Monday in New York to begin his criminal trial on similar charges in a separate case, CNN notes.

“Weinstein faces new felony charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement,” CNN reports.

Lacey is quoted saying: “We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them.”

“According to Lacey, Weinstein allegedly went to a Los Angeles hotel on February 18, 2013, and raped a woman after pushing his way inside her room. The charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by use relate to that incident,” CNN reports. “The next evening, Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted a different woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills, and he faces a charge of felony sexual battery by restraint for that incident, Lacey said.”