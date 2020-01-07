Hmmm … Following Up on Success of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Fox Announces New Format

TVWeek

Fox just took the wraps off plans for a new series offering an intriguing twist on the successful format “The Masked Singer.” In the new show, “The Masked Dancer,” celebrity contestants will perform dances while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

Ellen DeGeneres is executive producing the new show, which is inspired by a segment featured her daytime talk show.

“A nod to ‘The Masked Singer,’ the guessing game was introduced on ‘The Ellen Show,’ with celebrities such as Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and ‘The Masked Singer’s’ own panelist, Ken Jeong,” Fox said in today’s announcement.

Added Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment: “We’re still blown away by ‘The Masked Singer’s’ massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, ‘The Masked Dancer,’ on her show, we were truly amazed. We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take ‘The Masked Dancer’ to a whole new creative level.”

Said DeGeneres: “This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping.”

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, “The Masked Dancer” is executive-produced by DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.