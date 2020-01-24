Hmmm. New U.S. Space Force Logo Seems Awfully Like the Logo for ‘Star Trek’s’ Starfleet Command. Check it Out

Deadline

“President Donald J. Trump unveiled the official logo for the Space Force on Friday and was instantly jeered and cheered by ‘Star Trek’ fans who say the design boldly goes beyond the line of borrowing,” reports Geoff Boucher for Deadline.

Here are the two logos, side-by-side, as posted by Deadline:

The story adds, “The Commander-in-Chief was an impressionable 20-year-old when Roddenberry’s space-faring sci-fi classic premiered on NBC so it’s possible it left a real mark on him — as it certainly did with NASA types, inventors, and scientists of several generations. But the new Space Force logo stirred an instant backlash that suggests its imagery may cling-on to ‘Tre’motifs too much.”

For example, George Takei – who played Lieutenant Sulu on the original “Star Trek” series – tweeted, “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…,” Deadline says.

