Must Watch: Robin MacNeil and a U.S Supreme Justice Remember PBS Journalist Jim Lehrer

PBS Newshour; YouTube

Jan 24, 2020 • Post A Comment

Here’s Robin MacNeil, 89, in conversation about his good friend and colleague Jim Lehrer, who died yesterday. MacNeil, who co-founded the “MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour” in 1975, is joined by three others, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and PBS news anchor Judy Woodruff. MacNeil left the program in 1995. Lehrer stopped anchoring in 2011. The program was renamed the “PBS NewsHour” in 2009.