Kobe Bryant Tribute on Tap for Super Bowl

AP, ET

Jan 30, 2020 • Post A Comment

The late basketball legend Kobe Bryant will be a part of this Sunday’s Super Bowl festivities in Miami, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announcing Thursday in a joint press conference that they will be paying tribute to Bryant during their halftime show.

The singers’ 12-minute performance will also pay tribute to Latino culture and will carry a message of empowerment, the AP reports.

“Shakira and Lopez have separately released a number of chart-topping hits that dominated both the pop and Latin charts in the last two decades,” the AP notes. “While rehearsing days ago, Lopez said her beau Alex Rodriguez came to her in tears to let her know Bryant, a friend of his, had passed away. Lopez said Thursday she wanted to send love and support to Bryant’s wife and family.”

Lopez is quoted saying Thursday: “We have to love people when they’re here and not wait. I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her best friend and partner and losing her child, you know, how awful that must be for her right now, and I just wanted to send the message and praying God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of.”

Both Lopez and Shakira said Bryant had attended their concerts.

Said Shakira: “Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.”

Here’s a video report posted by “ET” with clips from the Shakira-Lopez press conference …