Berlanti, DuVernay and Lear Loom Large at 45th Humanitas Awards

Jan 30, 2020

The recipients of the 2020 Humanitas Prize were honored Jan. 24 at the Beverly Hilton, and among the honorees were some household names in the industry.

TV legend Norman Lear, 97, was in attendance to receive the first Norman Lear Award, honoring social impact and personal responsibility. Greg Berlanti received the Kieser Award, a lifetime achievement award for television and feature film writers whose work not only entertains but also enriches the audience.

Ava DuVernay was honored in the Limited Series, TV Movie or Special category for “When They See Us,” and also received the inaugural Voice for Change Award.

TVWeek Open Mic writer Hillary Atkin took in the festivities and filed a full report. Click here for a rundown, including the full list of winners.