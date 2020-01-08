List Published of Potentially Oscar-Nominated Movies That Can Be Streamed Now

Huffington Post, Amazon

The Oscar nominations have yet to be announced, but with the Golden Globe Awards having been handed out, the field of potential nominees is taking shape. With that in mind, The Huffington Post on Wednesday published a list of 25 potential Oscar-nominated movies that viewers can stream now.

The list includes some obvious choices, such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which is available on Netflix. Others on the list are less obvious, such as “I Lost My Body,” another Netflix offering, which is seen as a contender for best animated feature.

Some of the others on Netflix include “The Laundromat,” starring Meryl Streep, and “The Two Popes,” a contender in multiple categories.

Amazon Prime has its share of entries on the list too, including “Late Night,” “The Aeronauts” and “The Report.” Hulu’s candidates include the documentaries “Apollo 11” and “The Biggest Little Farm.”

Several others, such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Judy” and “Rocketman,” can be rented for streaming.

Click here to see the full list on The Huffington Post.