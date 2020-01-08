ABC Expands ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

TVWeek

Jan 8, 2020

ABC has ordered a “Bachelor” spinoff, expanding its popular dating franchise. The network announced Wednesday that “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” will premiere Monday, April 13.

The announcement comes as ABC clucks about a successful summer run for “The Bachelorette,” which ranked as summer’s No. 1 TV series among adults 18-49, and “Bachelor in Paradise,” which finished as Monday’s No. 2 series of the summer, behind only “The Bachelorette.”

“‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music,” ABC said in its announcement. “Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.”

The announcement adds: “The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.