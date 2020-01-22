Monty Python Star Dies

CNN, The Guardian, TVWeek

Jan 22, 2020 • Post A Comment

One of the stars of the comedy troupe Monty Python, who delivered some of the group’s iconic lines, has died. Terry Jones died Tuesday at his home in England of complications from dementia, according to media reports. He was 77.

Jones had been diagnosed in 2015 with primary progressive aphasia, which impaired his ability to speak.

His family issued a statement saying: “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

CNN notes that Jones was “a major creative force behind the surrealist troupe’s pioneering works, which flitted between styles and tones and cemented the six-man group as one of the most influential acts in the British cultural canon.”

The report adds that Jones, who often played female characters, delivered what may be Monty Python’s most famous line — “He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!” — in character as Brian’s mother in the classic 1979 religious satire “Life of Brian.”

CNN quotes Jones’ Python co-star Michael Palin saying Jones was “passionate about living life to the full,” while fellow troupe member John Cleese said, “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away.”

Below is a clip posted by the U.K. publication The Guardian featuring a few Terry Jones highlights, including an appearance in 2016 to accept a BAFTA Award …