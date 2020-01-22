TV Academy Decides How to Handle ‘FX on Hulu’ Programming for Emmys

Variety, FX

The upcoming FX original series “Devs,” “Mrs. America,” “A Teacher” and “The Old Man” won’t be running on FX, but will be a part of the cable channel’s “FX on Hulu” programming running exclusively on the Hulu streaming service. Because of this arrangement, the TV Academy had to decide how to handle the shows in terms of Emmy consideration, and Variety reports that they will be treated as FX shows.

The academy determined that all “FX on Hulu” shows will count toward the FX tally, not Hulu’s tally, in terms of Emmy nominations and/or wins.

Variety quotes a TV Academy spokesperson saying: “We have determined that programming for ‘FX on Hulu’ will be considered FX, partly because Hulu doesn’t have any real involvement in the development, creative or marketing of the shows.”

Variety adds: “As programmers begin to migrate their wares from linear to streaming platforms, get ready for more confusion when it comes to who should be credited for what. ‘FX on Hulu’ is a portal on the Hulu service that houses FX series — but if some of those FX series can only be accessed via ‘FX on Hulu,’ should that be considered its own, unique outlet? In this case, the Academy says no.”