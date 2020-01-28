Movie Studios Sitting Out the Super Bowl

THR, YouTube

Top film studios are skipping advertising during this Sunday’s Super Bowl for one simple reason: The prices, which keep going up, are too high.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game will feature fewer movie ads for the second consecutive year.

“More and more, Hollywood studios are migrating to the pregame and postgame shows, where an ad can cost half as much,” THR reports. “This year, a 30-second spot airing during Super Bowl LIV carries a steep price tag of $5.6 million, up from $5.2 million last year.”

The game, which will be televised by Fox, will feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

“While the NFL championship remains the most-watched live television event of the year in the U.S., ponying up that much money has become a major deterrent for Hollywood, particularly when dropping a teaser or a trailer at other times during Super Bowl weekend can achieve just as much exposure on social media,” THR reports.

The report notes that Universal and Disney, the only major studios to run ads during the 2019 game, are poised to repeat that distinction.

“Paramount, home of this summer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ will have a major presence in the pregame — Disney and Universal are expected to use this block as well — while Warner Bros. and Sony are staying home completely,” THR reports, adding that during the game, “Universal is expected to air spots for its summer tentpoles ‘Fast & Furious 9’ (May 22) and Illumination’s ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (July 3), according to insiders.”