NBC Orders Drama Pilot from Writers of ‘House’ and ‘Felicity’

Jan 24, 2020  •  Post A Comment

“NBC has greenlight its fifth drama this cycle, ‘Ordinary Joe’ from ‘House’ veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner” and ‘Felicity’ co-creator Matt Reeves,” reports Nellie Andreeva for Deadline.

“‘Ordinary Joe,’ which draws parallels to NBC/20th TV’s hit drama ‘This Is Us’ with its parallel storylines, was set up at NBC in November 2018, receiving a put pilot commitment,” Andreeva explains. “Because of the late timing of the sale, a script could not be completed in time for the 2019 pilot season, and the project was rolled to the 2019-20 cycle.” Disney’s 20th TV is also involved in “Ordinary Joe.”

